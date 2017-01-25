HSBC has announced today to close the Redruth branch, following changes in the way local customers are banking.

The branch, on Fore Street, will close on Friday, May 26, as part of a wider closure of 62 branches across the UK by the end of 2017, including the Newquay branch.

HSBC claim that the decision was made following changes in the way local customers use banking.

All branches are set to close in line with the BBA Access to Banking Protocol, and HSBC will be putting a number of measures in place to help customers, so they can continue to carry out their day to day banking.

Francesca McDonagh, head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: "The way our customers bank with us is changing.

"More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

"More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80% last year.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

"We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers' needs.”

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement.

"We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us.

"We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”