Guests have been told to "expect the unexpected" at a brand new garden fete-style festival set within the historic walls of Scorrier House this summer - to be headlined by Echo and the Bunnymen.

The Great Estate festival will combine music, art, food, comedy and fashion, and is being billed by creators Quick Panda Productions "as the most rambunctious garden fete."

Surrounded by 450 acres and embodying an important part of Cornish history, Scorrier House provides the perfect location for a summer party. Nestled within old walled gardens, wild meadows and ancient woodland, The Great Estate will burst to life for three days of magic, mystery and unexpected happenings.

Ian Whittaker, festival director, said: "We are hugely excited to reveal the launch of The Great Estate. It has been four years in the making and so reaching this point to announce its official launch is an incredible feeling. The festival is shaping up to be something very special and there are lots of different surprises in store throughout the weekend. We are very much looking forward to welcoming our first year of festival guests through the gates. Expect the unexpected."

Blending Cornish vibes with a slight Liverpudlian twist, the Great Estate’s first music lineup plays host to a string of exciting acts including Echo and the Bunnymen, Electric Swing Circus, The Showhawk Duo, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, Tankus The Henge and Uncle Frank of Fun Lovin Criminals.

The music will flow from saucy electro-swing to British indie-rock, via soul and funk, while a secret forest glade hides the Woodland Silent Disco into the wee hours.

There will also be glitz, glamour and risqué happenings in Madame Wong's House of Wrong, including dazzling cabaret and flamboyant burlesque, fire dancing and sword swallowing.

Bargain hunters can have a rummage in Judy’s Affordable Vintage Fair, with a selection of vintage, re-worked and hand-made stalls offering everything from 50s florals to 80s brights, while for the younger crowd The Playground will be a fun packed area filled with fairground rides, bouncy castles, workshops and stalls, along with a variety of workshops.

Acts confirmed so far are the Electric Swing Circus, Tankus The Henge, Mongolian Disco, Echo and the Bunnymen, Showhawk Duo, The Loose Salute, The Sundowners, Hong Kong Ping Pong, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, Uncle Frank, Renegade Brass Band, The Allergies, and Sir Funk,with many more still to be announced.

The Great Estate takes place from June 2 to 4, and weekend camping tickets are currently on sale for £55 plus £3.50 booking fee. Entry is free for under 10s and glamping options are also available.

For further information and to purchase tickets visit greatestatefestival.co.uk