Pupils in years five and six from a variety of different primary schools put their detective skills to the test at a workshop at Camborne Science and International Academy.

“Hosted by our English department, our first Super Saturday of the year was incredibly exciting for students who were challenged with a murder mystery, to find clues and solve the case,” said Tamsyn Rogers, Super Saturday coordinator at CSIA. “With over 30 clues to look at, this really challenged their critical thinking and ability to work quickly in a team.

“They channelled the spirit literary detectives such as Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Dora the Explorer, hunting around the learning zone to find clues and crack the mystery”

Supported by Emilie Tonkin from year seven, 19 pupils were then challenged to create their own detective character, using descriptive techniques to craft a piece of writing. “They really impressed us with their knowledge of relative clauses, personification and creative thinking,” said Tamsyn. “Their ideas were so original and unique”

Pupils were then challenged to use iMovie on CSIA’s suite of iPads to create a film trailer showing their own detectives in action. The workshop ended with a premiere of the students’ detective trailers, shown up on a big screen.

Participating primary schools were: Penponds, St Meriadoc Junior, Rosemellin, Connor Downs Academy, St John’s Catholic Academy, Troon CP School, Gwinear, Penpol and Leedstown.

“It’s fantastic to see our partner primary school students enjoying subjects in new and captivating ways,” said Ian Kenworthy, principal at CSIA. “Super Saturdays allow them to make new friends, experience subjects like never before, develop their personal and team skills, and all while having a great time.”