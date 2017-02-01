A team of colleagues from Swinton Insurance in Camborne has raised more than £200 for Little Harbour Children’s Hospice at St Austell with a sponsored leg wax.

Three team leaders from the Basset Road branch of the insurance broker took part in the hair-raising task, performing the painful beauty treatment on each other one by one.

Customers and the Camborne team watched on as Scott Whitney, Jamie Higgins and Craig Hogg faced the wax in aid of the charity which supports South West families with terminally ill children.

Customer service manager, Scott, said: “Waxing our legs seemed like a good idea at first, but there were a couple of very painful moments. That said, Little Harbour is a fantastic charity that we all wanted to help and we’ve had a lot of support from Swinton’s head office too, which has added £100 to our total donation.”

The Camborne colleagues will continue with their money-raising efforts for the hospice by holding other events including a prize draw at the branch with prizes soon to be announced.

Claire Frost, corporate partnerships fundraiser for CHSW, said: “On behalf of all the children and families that we support at Little Harbour I would like to thank the team from Swinton Insurance in Camborne for their very brave and generous fundraising efforts.

"The money raised will go straight towards the care and support that we offer local children suffering with life limiting illnesses and their families who stay with us for short breaks at our Little Harbour hospice.”