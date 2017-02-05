A student from Redruth has won the Pall Corporation Apprentice of the Year award, after demonstrating exceptional skills and ability.

Levi Fairway, whose dad and grandad were both engineers, said it was “a great honour” to be recognised for his efforts. “I was so surprised to learn that I had been chosen,” he said. “I do try to put a lot of effort into everything I do and I have a passion for engineering, which I hope people can see and appreciate. I’m really enjoying my time at college and at Pall as both offer incredible opportunities with great learning facilities and experienced machinists.”

The presentation took place in the engineering department of Cornwall College Camborne, where Levi, who is studying an engineering level three diploma, receives both academic and practical expert tuition as part of his apprenticeship.

Darren Goldsworthy, production manager, at Pall Corporation, said: “Levi from the onset was very thoughtful and thorough. Over time he has really grown both in his practical capabilities using various machines and also in his communication skills with other, more experienced engineers."

He added that is “very important” for Pall to have young people wanting to join as apprentices. "With the natural progression of people’s careers we need keen and interested people to help backfill some of the vacancies,” he said. “Having highly trained employees who have successfully completed an apprenticeship is crucial to maintaining key skill sets and ultimately in helping to grow our business.

"It’s not easy trying to fill skilled engineering vacancies and so the apprentice scheme and working with Cornwall College is perfect in helping us develop and mould people into what we need.”

Justin Olosunde, curriculum lead for technology at Cornwall College Camborne, said the college valued “the incredible commitment to apprenticeship provision and workforce development undertaken by Pall in combination with us.” He added: “We hope Levi will return as he ventures into higher skills or production management as a future higher apprentice taking his Higher National Certificate in engineering.”