King Edward Mine near Camborne has received a grant of £18,998 from LEADER funding towards the creation of a new community café which will open on April 15.

The historic mine in the heart of Cornwall’s industrial landscape, is about to write a new chapter in the history of the site. The final stages of the new café are close to completion which will mark an important milestone in the conservation and regeneration of the site thanks to support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund’ Challenge Fund for Historic Buildings at Risk and now also LEADER funding, part of the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE).

The café is part of a major £1.7m project at the site to conserve the world’s most complete 19th / early 20th century mine. The majority of the work at King Edward Mine is focussed on the core buildings which retain their appearance and character of about 1907, when Camborne School of Mines equipped the mine’s mill with the most up to date surface machinery of the time. The addition of a café will enhance the visitor experience at the site and generate income that will help make the site self-sufficient which is essential for its future.

The new developments will make it a gateway to the Great Flat Lode Mineral Tramway, a 6.5 mile circular loop around Carn Brea and through some of Cornwall’s most spectacular mining landscape. People will be able to park for free at the site before enjoying a walk or cycle around the famous Mineral Tramway or a visit to the award-winning museum.

Kevin Baker, chair of KEM Ltd, said: “This final bit of funding towards the realisation of the community café at King Edward Mine will help to create year-round employment in the local area, attract new visitors to this important heritage site and help generate income to support the operation of the site by the charity.”

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “This is a fantastic project which is not only celebrating Cornwall’s industrial heritage but ensuring we can enjoy it for many more years to come. I look forward to visiting and enjoying the new café as well as the impressive landscape”

Councillor Jonathan McCulloch and chairman of the Coast to Coast Local Action Group, added: “The Local Action Group exists to support rural business diversification, tourism and to safeguard the heritage of Mid Cornwall. King Edward Mine has existed for well over 100 years, with these renovations we hope the story of the mine will continue for at least another century.”

Visitors to Kind Edward Mine can look forward to a programme of free events and activities which will be available throughout the year.