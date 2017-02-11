A barbershop in Camborne will be marking its tenth anniversary next week and is inviting customers old and new to join them and help celebrate the milestone.

Scissor Sisters Gentlemen's Hairdresser is based in Cross Street and is run by Kathe Edwards with the help of fellow barbers, her sister Becci Edwards, Jenna Reid and Mike Truman. While they have all become familiar faces over the last decade, there are two other "members of staff" who have also proved popular - Becci's dog, Jasmine, and Kathe's African grey parrot who are often brought to work.

Kathe is hoping people will drop in to say hello and join in the anniversary fun. "We want to invite customers old and new, even if they don't need a haircut, to our 'open week' the week from Tuesday, 21st February to celebrate," she said. "There will be cake and non alcoholic drinks.

"We will still be cutting, so new customers can see what has made us successful over the last ten years. We will also be having a competition where every gent or boy having his hair cut in the fortnight following our anniversary (last week in February and first week in March) will be entered into a free prize draw."

The first prize is a free haircut and a hamper of male grooming products, second and third prizes will also be a free haircut.

"We are looking forward to seeing you, we value your custom and thank you for your support over the last ten years," said Kathe.