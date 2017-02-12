A school which was extensively damaged by storm flooding has received a £5,000 donation from Tesco Redruth Stores.

Trewirgie Junior School on Falmouth Road in Redruth, was badly flooded after heavy rainfall last September. Now the Tesco Redruth store on Tolgus Hill, the Redruth Extra store on Station Road and the Camborne store on Wesley Street, have donated the cash to help refurbish the school library and buy replacement equipment and books.

The school is planning to develop the library as a community hub to say thank you to local people for their support since the flood. The donation is part of the stores’ commitment to support the local community. Tesco Redruth Tolgus store manager Martin Joslin and colleagues recently visited the school to handover the cheque to headteacher Jane Sargent.

Mr Joslin said: “We were all concerned to hear about the flooding which affected the school and wanted to do all we could to help. The staff and pupils have been fantastic in dealing with the situation and we wanted to play out part in helping them get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Ms Sargent said: “We were absolutely lost for words and blown away by the donation from Tesco. The children were devastated by the effects of the flood but community support we have received has been absolutely incredible.”