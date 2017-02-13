The Troon Short Mat Bowling Club (TSMBC) recently held their two wood doubles championship at Troon Church Hall.

Bowling began at 10am and the final between Trish Bray, paired with Cynthia Rowe, and Brian Rogers, paired with Janet Hampton, resulted with Trish and Cynthia winning in a hard fought final.

Peter Warren, the club secretary who donated the Ann Warren cup in honour of his late wife, said that he was pleased with the day's bowling.

He said that he took great pleasure from presenting the cup to Trish and Cynthia, and congratulated all the contestants for entering the competition and making it such an enjoyable event.

Short Mat Bowling is a sport that is suited to all age groups and if anyone is interested in taking up the sport, or would like more information, please contact the club on 01209 712 638