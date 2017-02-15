This video shows the moment a bus driver had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a car - that was driving the wrong way down the dual carriageway.

Captured on the A30 near Camborne, the video shows a purple Nissan Micra driving west on the eastbound carriageway at about 9.30am on Tuesday, February 14.

The video, captured by bus driver Jimmers Thomas, shows a silver car having to swerve out the way of the oncoming Micra.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from St Merryn, has been arrested and bailed until April 24 while police investigate.