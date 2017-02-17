The CEO of Strongbow, the company which bought South Crofty tin mine, will be visiting Cornwall this weekend - after announcing that his new project could create up to 1,000 jobs for Cornwall.

Richard Williams made the announcement after an independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the South Crofty tin project, completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

The PEA showed that the project, which includes reopening the mine in Pool and creating up to 275 permanent jobs, is technically feasible - potentially providing an economic lifeline for some of the poorest areas of the county.

Strongbow believe, following research into other mining companies, that for every job created by the project a further three to four indirect jobs will be made, which could lead to several hundred extra jobs.

Richard Williams, Strongbow's president and chief executive officer, said: "The completion of a PEA for South Crofty is another significant step in advancing the project to a production decision.

"The outcome of this PEA, coupled with the strong potential to materially add to the lower mine tin mineral resource, supports our belief that South Crofty can become an operating mine once again.

"We now have a project that not only shows it is potentially economic under the PEA parameters, but also benefits from a mine permit valid until 2071, planning permission to construct a new process plant, and strong community support.

"The next step for the company is to complete the current water treatment trials by the end of February 2017 and submit an application to the Environment Agency for a permit to commence de-watering the mine."

Strongbow, a Canadian-based exploration company, purchased the disused mine in June last year.

Since then they have been assessing the site, and they predict that during the 24 - 36 month construction period roughly 100 people will be employed, an increase of over 95 compared to the current levels of employment at the mine.

The company found that the initial investment of over $118 million could be recouped in less than four years, and they believe the project will help regenerate the Camborne, Pool and Redruth area by providing much needed and well-paid jobs.