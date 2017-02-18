A world-renowned landscape photographer has revealed valuable trade secrets to photography enthusiasts in Cornwall.

Jem Southam, who has had his work displayed in galleries across Europe, the USA and the UK, including the V & A Museum in London, visited Cornwall College Camborne to deliver an inspiring and enlightening presentation to a packed audience of art students and tutors.

The event was held as part of the Groundwork project, a two year contemporary arts programme, supported by Arts Council England’s Ambition for Excellence scheme and managed by Cornish arts organisation CAST.

Organised by Teresa Gleadowe the chair of CAST (Cornubian Arts and Science Trust) based in Helston, she said Groundworks “is a marvellous project bringing international arts and artists to Cornwall.”

She added: “We wanted to work with education providers, especially Cornwall College as they have an exceptional reputation for arts provision. So far we have brought not only Jem to talk to the students, but we’ve also seen Richard Wentworth and Abigail Reynolds."

Jem has been involved in photography since the sixties, with his love for taking pictures blooming in his early twenties when he decided to go walkabout in the UK, walking back from Berwick-Upon-Tweed on the Scottish borders to his home in Bristol.

Lisa Mortensen, curriculum lead, art and design at Cornwall College Camborne, said: “We are delighted to be part of this arts project which is giving our students the opportunity to work with international speakers. Having the artists here in person gives a much more real and authentic experience to our students and I hope that they will recognise some of the themes that drive our guest speakers."

Part of the presentation was to see the equipment that Jem uses to capture his remarkable images. Mainly working on a 10x8 plate camera which is like a large Victorian three legged camera, Jem uses everything from a digital SLR to an iPad.

Lisa added: “We have an outstanding art provision offering courses in all major art disciplines and we have a very special relationship with Falmouth University. Having access to incredible artists enhances the student experience and can often provide inspiration to develop additional interests and passions. We look forward to working with CAST on many new projects."