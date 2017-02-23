To mark St Piran's Day, a special occasion in the Cornish calendar, Heartlands will be holding a community celebration of St Piran’s Day on Saturday, March 4, beginning at midday and finishing at 4pm.

The celebration will comprise a host of activities aimed at both young and old, focused on Cornish food, language, dance and music. Live music will be on offer throughout the day in the Totem Circle, including Heartlands' own Red River Singers and the Hornets Street Band, alongside a variety of children’s activities and Cornish language workshops.

A Skinners Brewery beer tent will provide alcoholic refreshments throughout the afternoon’s celebrations. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy a pasty making workshop and cream tea sampling on the day.

Made in Cornwall designer-makers will also be present, with a range of Cornwall-made products for sale from their stands in the Chi an Bobel Community Hall.

The St Piran’s Day celebration at Heartlands, which is located just off the A30, has been supported by Tesco Redruth, Rodda’s Clotted Cream and Rowe’s Cornish Bakers.

There will be a blessing of St Piran’s Flag at 3pm by Dr Loveday Jenkin, local councillor and Cornish Bard. The flag will then be raised to the top of the headframe over Robinson’s Shaft.

Entry to this event is free, and both onsite parking and activities will be offered free of charge.

Heartlands chief operating officer Sean O’Neill said: “This year our celebrations are bigger and better than ever. It’s important that we recognise this important date in the Cornish calendar every year, and this year we do so with a free family fun day out.”