A community group that uses sports sessions to inspire disadvantaged youngsters has received funding from a leading housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes Cornwall has chosen to reward SPARC Sport with a £500 Community Champions donation.

The Community Champions initiative backs local charities with up to £1,000 each month, which is specifically rewarded to groups who provide a service to the local community.

SPARC Sport say that this donation will make a huge difference to the group, especially in their fight against holiday hunger in Camborne, Pool and Redruth.

“Through our work we are becoming increasingly aware of this issue, which involves disadvantaged young people going hungry throughout the school holidays due to the fact they cannot access their usual free school meals.

“With our funding we plan to run free holiday schemes that incorporate a sporting activity and a meal.”

Daniel Heathcote, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Cornwall, said: “Community Champions is a scheme that rewards important charities in the region and SPARC Sport does a fantastic job in helping youngsters that are facing difficulties in Cornwall.

“Persimmon Homes Cornwall has had a fantastic response to its Community Champions scheme and it is always a tricky task to pick our winners each month.

“If applicants were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

Any charity that may wish to apply for funding can do so at

persimmonhomes.com/charity.