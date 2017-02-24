More than 100 jobs are at risk after the Tulip Food Company (UK) announced proposed changes to shift patterns at its site in Pool following an in-depth review of the business.

A statement from the company says it has been proposed that the site on the Pool Industrial Estate will move from a seven-day operation to a five-day operation. As a result, up to 110 of the 660 roles at the site have been identified as at risk of redundancy. The company has now entered into consultation with colleagues and their representatives.

Jose Peralta, managing director of Tulip Food Company (UK), said: “Redruth is our key bacon business within Tulip Food Company (UK), processing both Danish and, increasingly, premium British product. Tulip’s leadership is fully committed to making this site the best bacon business in the country and unwavering in its commitment to Cornwall.

“The site has been going through a period of under-performance in an extremely competitive bacon market place. This has resulted in a comprehensive review of how we operate.

“We aim to produce the best quality products, produced in the most efficient way possible, to give best value to our customers and consumers. Under new leadership, the business is working with experts from across Tulip Ltd and the wider Danish Crown group in order to achieve this.

“During the consultation period we will work tirelessly to explore all options available to us in order to minimise the impact on people’s jobs. I would like to reiterate that, despite this news today, Redruth and Cornwall remains very important for the future of Tulip and Danish Crown.”