Six people had to be taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday, February 26.

Fire crews from Tolvaddon rushed to the property after receiving a 999 call from a resident, saying their carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.

The caller said that occupants of the house were feeling unwell, and when the fire crew arrived they discovered there was a carbon monoxide leak.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters from Tolvaddon were mobilised following a 999 call from an occupant whose carbon monoxide alarm was sounding and persons in the property were feeling unwell.

"They were advised to evacuate the property. On arrival crews used a gas monitor and detected a reading of carbon monoxide, an ambulance was requested to attend.

"Six casualties were taken to hospital."