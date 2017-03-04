A Rick Stein cookery workshop, 3D printing, virtual reality and medical school were just some of the areas explored by students at Camborne Science and International Academy last week.

The school hosted its careers fair in conjunction with Cornwall Education Business Partnership and Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, which was “designed to bring the world of work to students enabling them to discuss employment opportunities with a wide range of employers.”

Susan Gellatly, director of Key Stage four, said: "It was an absolutely fantastic day and our students left feeling inspired having discovered an array of exciting career paths. We had over 25 employers at our event so the variety of different exhibitors was very diverse, so students had a real understanding into what opportunities lie ahead. Our more able learners were given a fantastic insight in medical school and took part in many different practical activities including how to intubate and perform CPR.”

Chief executive at Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Kim Conchie, delivered a talk about business in the county and the benefits of being part of the Cornish workforce.

"Students were amazed at how many opportunities there are here in Cornwall post-university,” added Mrs Gellatly. “With so many businesses and organisations involved, our careers fair inspires students of all interests and abilities. Our fair highlighted the aspirations of our students as they interacted with various employers from the military, law, engineering and medical sectors to name just a few.

“Students have discovered careers that they did not even know existed. Not only did they put their networking skills into action, they have forged connections with potential employers which is incredibly valuable."