Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a convicted drug dealer who has gone missing.

Steven Forster, 35, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on October 2015, at Truro Crown Court, for supplying and possessing controlled drugs.

He was released on licence from HMP Channings Wood on December 5 last year, but has now breached his release conditions and is being recalled to prison.

Police officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find and arrest Forster and members of the public are being asked to report any sightings. He has links to Camborne, St Austell, Liskear and Callington but could be anywhere in the county.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with short, dark hair.

A police spokesperson said: “Forster is not believed to be a direct danger to the public.”

Anyone that sees Forster or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting police log 704 of the 1st March 2017.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.