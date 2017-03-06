A family watched their home burn in front of their eyes in St Day after a fire broke out that spread to other properties.

Firefighters spent more than six and a half hours tackling the blaze in Telegraph Hill yesterday, which broke out just after 3.15pm.

It then spread to the neighbouring property in the terrace of five, as seven crews from six stations battled to stop the whole lot from going up.

Father-of-five Zak O'Hara told Pirate FM that he had not been at home when he got a call to say his neighbour's house was on fire and it had spread to his home.

He added that he felt "helpless" watching the "devastation" before him, but thanked the fire service for their efforts in preventing it from being a lot worse.

Neighbours rallied round to help the affected families, bringing cups of tea and even lending them clothes.

Firefighters from Tolvaddon, Truro, Falmouth, Hayle, Penzance and Newquay were all battling the fire at its peak, as the flames spread rapidly through the roof space of the terrace block.

The Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Vehicle was also brought in to support those affected.

The incident was scaled down by 9.20pm, with one crew from Tolvaddon Fire Station remaining to monitor hotspots before they too left at 9.40pm.

A fire investigation involving the fire service and Western Power has been scheduled to take place this morning to determine the cause of the fire.