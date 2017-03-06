The world's best pastry chef was on hand at Cornwall College to impress the gathered crowds, as he held a series of workshops and demonstrations in Cornwall.

Ewald Notter, who is regarded at the world's number one pastry chef, stunned audiences with his creative skills as he produced several intricately designed sculptures out of edible ingredients.

He put on the display as he conducted two demonstration classes both held on Cornwall College's Camborne campus, and a two-day hands-on workshop at the St Austell campus.

The college is now inviting other well-known chefs both local and national to demonstrate their respective skills to the industry and public.

Grant Mather, curriculum leader for professional cookery, said: "We are so lucky to have had this world master demonstrate his talents and techniques at the college.

"Everybody who has attended one of his classes has said just how much they have learned and been enthused by his passion, knowledge and by being able to watch him up close.

"By having people who work at the highest level like Ewald, can only be a positive thing and help put the college on the national and international map."

Ewald said: "I hope that those who attended take back some valuable hints and tips on how to handle these materials in a creative way.

"Working with sugar and chocolate is fun and I hope to have inspired many people.

"The facilities here are great with staff who really know what they are doing, in fact, Shirley Sweeney who leads on patisserie here was my assistant in America for a long time.

"To create a showpiece, it’s important to remember to consider the theme, the proportions and to make a cardboard replica from which you can mould the actual piece,

“Following some simple instructions can lead to some really wonderful artworks and I hope that everyone finds the time to develop their passion for sugar and chocolate work."

Anyone who may want more information should visit cornwall.co.uk, or call 0845 22 32 567