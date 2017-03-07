Potential students across Cornwall are being invited to visit Duchy College Rosewarne in Camborne to discover the wide range of specialist subjects they offer.

The Course and Careers Advice Event on Saturday, March 11, will offer prospective students the chance to take a look at the college, and see how they can achieve their dream careers.

Held between 10am and 12pm, the event will give insights into courses on everything from veterinary nursing and teaching to agricultural engineering and floristry.

Carol Knight, head of campus, said visitors would also get an insider's view of the incredible things happening at Rosewarne including the micro propagation of endangered plants.

Advisors and current students will be on hand to offer insights on all aspects of college life including courses, study programmes, transport, leaning support, Cornwall College’s excellent Students’ Union and numerous sporting activities.

Carol said: "We have an extensive course list covering agriculture, agricultural engineering, horticulture, animal management, vet nursing, conservation and floristry, as well as university courses in counselling, education including PGCE, conservation and vet nursing.

“There is something for everyone at Duchy College with part-time courses available, and students interested in higher education courses can learn more about the courses available from vet nursing to PGCE and counselling.

“Our industry links give us the best apprenticeship courses in the southwest, with some scholarships available.

“Students love being treated as adults and spending time in the student common room on site where they can play pool and listen to music.”