The Redruth-based WILD Young Parents Project has received a grant of £110,088 to support its work with young parents and their children, as BBC Children in Need announces its first round of funding for 2017.

The three-year grant will help to fund staff and activities to facilitate a range of sessions for young families living in areas affected by deprivation. At the project, children can benefit from activities that boosts their development, helps them bond with their parents, and reduces their social exclusion. These include anything from messy play and art to outdoor swimming, adventure play and forest exploration; all of which help to broaden children’s horizons and engage their natural curiosity.

In addition, parents are provided with a targeted action plan and can take part in workshops where they can learn techniques to build their child’s communication skills and improve their social engagement.

Jo Davies, board member at the project, said: “We have received funding from BBC Children in Need for a number of years, and we have managed to turn that money into tangible support for children and their families. Young parents are at great risk of isolation, which can put them and their children at a disadvantage in the early and most formative years. Our project works to meet the practical needs of the whole family, giving them a strong foundation to thrive as a unit. Thanks to this funding we can continue to work and encourage them to live to their fullest potential.”

Speaking of the new grants, Juliet Williams, BBC Children in Need regional officer of the South and West, said: “We want this year to get off to a strong start for children and young people across Cornwall, which is why we are so pleased to be funding the work of WILD Young Parents Project. Grants like this one, made possible by the generosity of our supporters, help to break the cycle of disadvantage in young lives. As ever, everyone should feel really proud of the difference they’re making.”