A national accolade for quality has been awarded to Camborne Nursery School for its work in improving the well-being, resilience and self-esteem of its children.

The Quality Mark Award, developed by national education charity Achievement for All, has been presented to the nursery in recognition of the impressive work being done to ensure all children are given the best possible start in life and the foundations for a smooth transition into school.

Achievement for All offers support programmes to settings and schools to help them to raise standards and improve outcomes for all children, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds or children who have a special education need or disability (SEND). The programme is delivered directly into settings by an Achievement for All coach.

A large part of the programme is about improving relationships with parents and carers and creating a strong partnership to enable continued learning from the setting to the home. This is done through Achievement for All’s Taking Time for Talk conversations – a strategic approach to engaging with parents/carers.

Camborne Nursery School has been working in partnership with Achievement for All since 2015 and with support from their coach, has developed a range of innovative approaches to encourage parental involvement.

Emma Short, of Camborne Nursery School, said: “Achievement for All has helped us to focus on improving our engagement with parents. We have learnt to listen to parents and find out more about what is important to their child. This has helped us to work together to support children in all areas of their development. We feel it is important to help all children achieve their full potential and offer them the experiences they need to become motivated and independent learners. We are very proud of this achievement award and are very grateful for all the professional help offered by our coach.”

Maureen Hunt, achieving early lead at Achievement for All, said: “We are thrilled to present Camborne Nursery with this much deserved award. The work they do at Camborne Nursery to support children and families is innovative and exciting. The achieving early programme has led to a much greater parental involvement in children’s learning, and is having a really positive impact on outcomes.

“Achievement for All believes that every child can progress, and through our programmes we hope to enable every child to be the best that they can be regardless of background, challenge, or need. Huge congratulations to all the staff, parents, carers and children at Camborne Nursery for all their hard work.”