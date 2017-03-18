BY YAS EDGSON

Forty GSCE and A-level geography students from Camborne came across spectacular waterfalls, geothermal pools, active volcanoes and glaciers during a school trip to Iceland.

The students from Camborne Science and International Academy enjoyed the four-day adventure, which saw them experience the best of what the country has to offer. They visited the Geysir Hot springs, the world’s third largest power plant of Hellisheidarvirkjun and Thingvellir National Park, the most visible place in the world to view a constructive plate boundary.

"This was a truly incredible trip where lifelong memories were made,” said Rob Keddie, trip organiser and geography teacher at CSIA. “There is no other country that comes close to offering such a diverse and dramatic geographical landscape, providing an incredibly exciting classroom for our students to learn, and of course, have lots of fun.”

Year ten's Sommer Moore, said: “Iceland is a magical place and I miss it already. I loved learning about their traditions and trying new things. Swimming in the open air geothermal pools under the stars, visiting a black beach and walking up the glacier were amazing."

Astrid Misfud, in year 12, said: “I chose to go to Iceland as it is a geographical hotspot and I was desperate to see all these geographical sites. My favourite was the Eyjafjallajokull glacier volcano”.

School principal, Ian Kenworthy, said: “Few other countries offer such an amazing geographical diversity and it’s the most perfect place to learn about many forms of natural phenomena. Unfortunately we didn’t see much snow or the Northern lights this time but this leaves our students eager to go back. Iceland is a geographer’s play ground with thrilling experiences to perfectly complement our curriculum.”