Travel and tourism students from Cornwall College played host to ShelterBox to raise the awareness of the charity and its international efforts in helping families during natural disasters around the world.

The evening began with a presentation by guest speaker David Crook, from ShelterBox, which was followed by a three course candle-lit dinner, live entertainment from travel and tourism student Scarlette Von B and DBS Music students Dan and Eilidh.

David Crook, who was making his 598th public presentation event for ShelterBox, said: “I’ve attended a lot of events and I can say that this is one of the best organised evenings I’ve been involved in. The support I’ve had from both staff and students is amazing and the itinerary produced is meticulous. Events like this are extremely important to help raise the profile of the charity and to help us continue with the great work that we do around the world”.

Maxine Barthorpe, level three travel and tourism student, said she was “very proud" of what was achieved. “My favourite part about the evening was greeting the guests to the Trevenson Restaurant, you could see that everybody was really impressed by our efforts,” she said.

“The event was a huge success and I have been able to develop numerous skills including the confidence to participate in future events. This was an extraordinary opportunity for us and I am pleased to have raised this awareness of ShelterBox.”

Included on the night was a prize draw, with prizes kindly donated by local businesses. And the whole event was supported by catering and hospitality staff and students, who worked with the travel and tourism students to bring the evening together.

The three course menu was developed in the style of the Hugge, which means enjoying life’s simple pleasures in Danish. This involved the food being very communal with the emphasis on sharing. All of the dishes chosen for the menu were influenced by the countries that ShelterBox have operated in.