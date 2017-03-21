Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Illogan, near Redruth, which left a man with life changing injuries on Monday afternoon (20/3).

Officers said it is believed a red Volvo travelling towards the Paynters Lane End of Lower Broad Lane mounted the pavement at around 2.45pm and hit a pedestrian and wall.

It then returned to the carriageway and colliding with a stationary silver Vauxhall Corsa, before coming to rest.

A 42-year-old local man sustained serious, life changing injuries to his right leg, and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he has undergone surgery.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway and police are appealing for witnesses. Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage that could help them with their investigations."

Witnesses should contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 420 for the 20th of March.