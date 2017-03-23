Police are appealing for witnesses following a two car crash on the A30 near Tolvaddon on Sunday.

It was reported at around 3.40pm that there had been a collision between a green BMW and a silver Seat Ibiza on the westbound carriageway, just past the slip road to Tolvaddon.

A police spokesperson said: "One vehicle ended up in the hard shoulder, the other in the central reservation. Road closures were put in place as police attended. No one was injured following the collision."

Police are appealing for witnesses, and would also like to hear from anyone who saw either car prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage that could help with enquiries.

Witnesses can contact police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 509 for March 19, or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.