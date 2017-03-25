Cornwall Glass Redruth has recently donated £1,008 to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The donation was raised through an open day held in December for existing customers and the general public. Mince pies and mulled wine were enjoyed as well as a Christmas raffle which visitors could enter, as well as customers and colleagues from across all branches of the business.

Santander Redruth also match funded what had been raised meaning that the £504 of donations from the open day was then topped up by a further £504 from the bank.

Yvonne Burns, branch manager of Cornwall Glass Redruth, visited the Little Harbour hospice at St Austell to handover the donation to Claire Frost, corporate partnerships fundraiser for CHSW.

Claire said: “We were delighted to receive such a generous donation and on behalf of all of the families that we support I would like to thank Yvonne and all of the team at Cornwall Glass for running such a successful Christmas raffle that has led to this brilliant donation and of course to Santander for their matched funding.”

Yvonne added: “I’d heard about Little Harbour and what an amazing place it was for young people and their families. I just wanted to try and give them something to help.”

Little Harbour in St Austell is one of three children’s hospices run by CHSW across the South West and supports children with life limiting or life threatening illnesses from across Cornwall and Plymouth. The hospice is predominantly used for respite and short breaks for the whole family but also provides palliative care, emergency stays, end of life care and bereavement support.