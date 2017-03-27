As people across the nation had a laugh to raise money for Comic Relief on Friday, students at Camborne Science and International Academy joined in the festivities to make 2017 a year to remember.

The college ordered 700 red noses and sold all of them, and was hoping to have raised over £700 in total.

Paula Tippett, international education co-ordinator and student voice at CSIA, said: "CSIA students love to be involved in Red Nose Day and we’re all very proud to support such a great cause.

“The students from our Student Voice also learned valuable life skills promoting, coordinating and selling the noses.

"Students and teachers wore their red noses to raise as much money as possible.

"The day was jam-packed with laughter and there was such a great atmosphere.

“We have had an amazing day, we had 700 red noses to sell and have completely sold out.

“We need to confirm the final amount raised, but we’re hoping it will be well over £700.”

Ian Kenworthy, principal at CSIA, said: “Red Nose Day has raised more than a billion pounds for various charities since it started in 1988, and we feel it’s very worthwhile to play our part in the fundraising.

"We commend all of our students who embraced the event and helped us to support this worthy cause.”