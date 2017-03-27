The Camborne, Redruth & District Lions Club celebrated its 41st birthday with a charter dinner held at the Tehidy Park Golf Club.

The Southwest Lions Club were represented in the 50-strong guest list, and welcomed by the celebrating club's first lady president Viv Broadhurst.

After a meal and a few speeches the gathered crowd was entertained by Tehidy Golf Club's resident DJ Bradley Coop.

President Viv gave special thanks to the staff at Tehidy Golf Club, and the Lion Toast Master Steve young who organised the whole event.

Special guests were councillor Val Dalley, Mayor of Camborne, her husband Trevor, the Lions Zone chairman Lion Jerry Dawkins, his wife Gill, president of Penzance, and David Broadhurst the Truro president.