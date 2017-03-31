Police are warning the public after a dangerous chemical which could be mistaken for tablets was stolen during a Camborne vehicle break-in.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a white Piaggio Porter parked in Rosewarne Terrace was broken into, over the night of March 15 to 16, after the passenger window was smashed. The car was searched before a touring caravan parked next to it was also broken into and subsequently vandalised.

A car radio was stolen along with a 30 oxalic tablets which were being stored in a tub in the caravan.

Detective Constable Rebecca Exley-Deane said: “Approximately 30 oxalic tablets were stolen during the vehicle break in and vandalism. Oxalic acid, also known as ethanedioic acid, is used as an industrial cleaning agent and regularly used in beekeeping to help eradicate mites as part of hive maintenance and cleaning.

“The corrosive nature and toxicity of the acid means that workers wear full protective gear when working with and handling this chemical. In its purest form it is highly toxic due to its bleach-like corrosive properties, both when coming in contact with skin or ingested.”

“The tablets are pure white and are the size and shape and thickness of a five pence piece. Whilst oxalic acid is not associated with recreational drug use, we have concerns that the person who stole them, or anyone offered them may mistakenly take them for recreational use and cause themselves severe harm.

“If you are offered any tablets you are unsure of please hand them into a pharmacist or your local drugs service. We are also appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who can help with our enquiries into the break-in and vandalism on Rosewarne Terrace.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 or via 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime number CR/19405/17.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.