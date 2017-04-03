Cornish mountain biker Charlie Currie is off to a strong start in this season’s National Four Cross series, making it through to the national semi-finals, ahead of his age category.

The 17-year-old Camborne-based student won through after competing in the pro-elite under-22 category during the first round of the series in Bedfordshire, and is continually training to reach professional level.

Charlie, currently studying engineering at Truro College, discovered his love for four-cross in 2013 when a track was built in Falmouth especially for the sport, and naturally took to the sport with previous experience of competing in BMX.

Four-cross, also known as mountain-cross, is a relatively new form of mountain biking where four racers compete on a downhill track, to see who can get to the bottom first.

In the same year, Charlie competed in the National Championships, ranking in second place. Last year he had a phenomenal season, winning the Junior British 4X Series mountain bike championship, his greatest achievement to date.

Looking back at the latest competition in Bedfordshire, he said: "This competition was a really good starter for the season, because obviously I stepped up to a league a year too young and there’s only a few people that do it, so it’s nice to see that I can actually perform well in that category."

Along with riding four times a week, Charlie has regular guidance within the Elite Academy at the college.

He said: “I try to get as many rides in through the week as I can and I’m really lucky as I’ve got a great space around my house.

“I’m in the high performance group so college prepares me over the winter to get my strength up, and then up keep it throughout my competitions.”

He continued: “If there’s a World Cup and I need to be away then the college are great about it, and make sure I’m keeping up to date with my work.”

Charlie is hoping to continue his winning streak this season, and hopes to one day become world champion, an ambition that does not seem out of reach.