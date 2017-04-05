Would be apprentices in Cornwall are being urged to meet come of the county's top employers at a Get Hired recruitment event run by The Cornwall College Group and CCB.

The Cornwall College Group and CCB will be hosting the third annual series of apprenticeship recruitment events on Wednesday, April 26, across the Saltash, St Austell, Camborne and Bicton College campuses, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Employers attending this year with current apprenticeship vacancies include Pendennis Shipyard, Pall Aeropower, Exeter University, Ocean Housing Group, Redrow, Wrigley, Burts, the Eden Project and Danish Crown.

Last year’s events saw nearly 250 young people meet with prospective apprenticeship employers, and discover the opportunities available to them through local businesses such as Francis Clark, Sharp’s Brewery, Heligan Gardens, Blue Flame and SERCO.

Sally Foard, director of development at The Cornwall College Group, said: “We are the largest provider of apprenticeships in the south west, and work with thousands of businesses and individuals across the region every year. Our experienced apprenticeship recruitment team work hard to match individuals with inspiring employers.

“An apprenticeship enables young people and adult learners to earn while learning on the job, gain a real qualification and a real future. Whether it’s your job or your next step, being an apprentice means being fully employed with all the usual staff benefits, plus studying with industry experts who offer great support.”

Jonathan Stephens, director at Truro Tractors, said: “There is currently a short supply of available, well-qualified agricultural engineers within the industry. Two of our most experienced engineers began with the company as apprentices, and have been with us for 15 and 20 years respectively. We currently have two land based engineering apprentices, who have helped to drive the company forward and assisted in the substantial growth of what was once a small family-run business.”

As well as being able to meet with employers who are looking to recruit apprentices, the event will enable students to speak to current apprentices and college tutors, apply for apprenticeship vacancies and get help with CV writing and interview tips.

For more information on apprenticeships at The Cornwall College Group or to book a place at the Get Hired apprenticeship recruitment event on 26 April, contact 0330 123 4785, email apprenticeships@cornwall.ac.uk or visit cornwall.ac.uk/get-hired