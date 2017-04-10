An apprentice from Camborne has set her sights on a career in eyecare after embarking on the UK's biggest government-accredited scheme, the Optical Apprenticeship programme.

Kammi Rielly, 21, joined Specsavers' one-year apprenticeship which is open to anyone over the age of 16, and requires no previous optical experience.

Those that complete it become qualified optical assistants with the chance of full-time employment at Specsavers.

Kammi said: "I have enjoyed my year of apprenticeship. "Specsavers has given me a great career opportunity, I would like to go on to be a Dispensing Optician.

"I feel like I’m part of the family."

Specsavers Camborne store director, Alan Honeybone, said: "We believe that apprenticeships are a great way to unlock the potential of young people and provide a way for them to embark on successful and fulfilling careers.

"Our scheme benefits those who want to work their way up to qualifying as a dispensing optician.

"It's also a great opportunity to give back to the communities we serve."

Some 180 Specsavers apprentices are due to graduate this year and there will be at least 150 new apprenticeship vacancies.

The apprenticeships scheme has been running for just over two years and 90 per cent of the apprentices take on full-time positions within Specsavers.

At least 33 per cent of apprentices who take on a full-time position go on to further studies with Specsavers, with many training to become dispensing assistants through Specsavers' externally-accredited Level 3 and Level 4 Certificates in Optical Dispensing.

These in turn offer stepping-stones to further study to eventually qualify as a dispensing optician.

