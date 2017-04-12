Thieves left a Transit van burnt out after stealing it from a property near Redruth in early March.

Police are seeking witnesses to the burglary, which happened between 9am and midday on Friday, March 10.

Offenders broke into a garage on Wheal Rose in Scorrier and took the van, a quad bike and a toolbox. Police later found the remains of the van, burnt out.

Police wish to speak to anyone who may have been offered the quad bike, pictured, for sale.

Anyone with information that may assist enquiries is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting CR/018502/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org