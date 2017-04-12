Staff at Redruth-based Coastline Housing collected more than 120 Easter eggs for a food bank and raised funds for a local charity.
Colleagues have donated chocolate eggs to CPR Food Bank for several years, bringing a little happiness to families in the area.
This year Coastline’s Teena Eagling also organised a prize raffle, with the proceeds buying more eggs and providing a donation to the staff charity of the year, Penhaligon’s Friends.
Teena said: “I would like say a massive thank you to everyone at Coastline. Our raffle helped us double the original number of eggs collected, and add over £100 to our total for Penhaligon’s Friends. Both charities provide vital services to local people. We are very pleased to help them in their great work.”
Comments
Well done to the staff at Coastline housing, a wonderful and thoughtful donation.
Sainsburys at Helston have a trolley collection in which customers can place purchased Easter eggs, these will be donated to Helston Hospital.
Last edited: 11:48am Wed 12 Apr 17
Well done to the staff at Coastline housing, a wonderful and thoughtful donation.
Sainsburys at Helston have a trolley collection in which customers can place purchased Easter eggs, these will be donated to Helston Hospital.