Staff at Redruth-based Coastline Housing collected more than 120 Easter eggs for a food bank and raised funds for a local charity.

Colleagues have donated chocolate eggs to CPR Food Bank for several years, bringing a little happiness to families in the area.

This year Coastline’s Teena Eagling also organised a prize raffle, with the proceeds buying more eggs and providing a donation to the staff charity of the year, Penhaligon’s Friends.

Teena said: “I would like say a massive thank you to everyone at Coastline. Our raffle helped us double the original number of eggs collected, and add over £100 to our total for Penhaligon’s Friends. Both charities provide vital services to local people. We are very pleased to help them in their great work.”