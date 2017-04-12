A world-famous mathematician from Cambridge University delivered a lecture to students at Camborne Science and International Academy's Nexus recently, describing the Centre of Excellence for STEM as “incredible.”

“Professor Imre Leader is an expert in Ramsey Theory and is a well known academic on the world stage,” said Dr Jo Foster. “We feel very privileged to host Professor Leader who is an internationally respected pure mathematician and Othello player, which draws upon aspects of game theory. His lecture was fun, informative and above all, very inspiring.”

Ten VI Form students were involved, as well as eight students in year 11. “It was fantastic to have experience of real academics that we might actually be working with in the future,” said Betty Coupland, in Nexus VI. “It’s really good to encourage us to get our A levels and that there’s something very real behind what we’re actually learning about.”

Another VI Form student, Kathryn Willoughby, added: “It’s also a great opportunity to connect with potential employers and also for your university application - it shows you have taken the time to learn about something which you don’t have to learn about. It shows you’re furthering your knowledge.”

The lecture lasted for an hour and gave students an "indepth insight into pure mathematics from an incredible talent.” Professor Leader enjoyed a tour of the building, the programme and its facilities, commenting how impressed he was with Nexus. “To hear someone of his calibre give such positive feedback was very rewarding and exciting - and this is only the beginning,” said Dr Foster.

After Professor Leader’s lecture, he delivered a tutorial to Mia Fulcher who is hoping to study further mathematics at Cambridge University. “To have a one-to-one academic tutorial with a globally recognised mathematician who teaches at the university you wish to attend, is an amazing opportunity,” said Dr Foster. “Mia was totally inspired, is now even more determined to achieve a place at Cambridge and has an invaluable insight in to maximising her success.”

Following the lecture and tutorial, Professor Leader, Dr Foster, Mr Chapman and the VI Form students went for dinner. “Not only were we celebrating a fantastic day, we discussed the university interview process and students were given fantastic knowledge about what lies ahead,” added Dr Foster. “Without question, this was one of the most extraordinary events we have facilitated at Nexus. Every student involved was in awe of Professor Leader’s achievements and experience, and we are already planning another visit.”