More tickets have been released for a brand new Cornish festival featuring Echo and the Bunnymen, Electric Swing Circus, Craig Charles, Hong Kong Ping Pong and the Correspondents, among others.

The Great Estate Festival will be bringing music, art, food, comedy and fashion to the grounds of historic Scorrier House from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4.

Surrounded by 450 acres the stately home will provide the perfect location for a raucous summer party, nestled within old walled gardens, wild meadows and ancient woodland.

Ian Whittaker, Festival Director, comments: “We are hugely excited to reveal the launch of The Great Estate. It has been four years in the making and so reaching this point to announce its official launch is an incredible feeling. The festival is shaping up to be something very special and there are lots of different surprises in store throughout the weekend.

He added: “Expect the unexpected”

The line-up ranges from rock to electro-swing, and everything in between with The Showhawk Duo reinventing traditional guitar music, Cornish YouTube sensation Daisy Clark, Uncle Frank of the Fun Lovin Criminals, Dr Meaker and Tankus The Henge, Hong Kong Ping Pong, The Sundowners, The Allergies, Francis and the Drakes and Mr B the Gentleman Rhymer, with more to be announced.

Music aside, there will be plenty of hidden gems for partygoers from a silent disco in a secret forest glade, glitz, glamour and risqué happenings at the burlesque cabaret known as Madame Wong's House of Wrong, the Secret Gin Garden, a dedicated tattoo parlour and the mysterious Vineyards of Babylon.

Tethered hot air balloon rides will provide a genteel way of surveying the entire Great Estate on the Saturday, offering breathtaking views across the grounds of Scorrier House.

Flowering urns and blossoming borders line the entrance to The Great Estate’s onsite wellness area, The Sanctuary, which offers head-to-toe pampering and an onsite spa, wood-fired hot tubs and massage massage, as well as the chance to kick-start the day with morning yoga sessions or ease tired minds through meditation classes.

The carefully curated marketplace of Judy’s Affordable Vintage Fair will be offering a selection of vintage, re-worked and hand made stalls with everything from 50s florals to 80s brights.

There will also be something for the little ones in The Playground, with fairground rides, workshops and stalls, offering dream catcher making sessions, forestry workshops, circus skills and storytelling, as well as a children’s silent disco for smaller music lovers.

High Noon Weekend Camping Tickets are currently on sale priced from £71.50, plus £3.50 booking fee, and entry is free for under 10’s, with glamping options also available.

For further information and tickets go to greatestatefestival.co.uk