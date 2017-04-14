A new group has been set up to support people suffering with welfare rights issues, by providing computer access and educational classes.

The project, ran by community group Unite, is open to all and staffed by qualified volunteers.

The volunteers will help people access welfare advice and services, make online applications and fill out forms.

Sessions will operate on a drop in bases, at no cost, in the All Saints community centre.

If there is demand than accredited courses in English, maths and IT will be made available and delivered by an outside provider.

Eight people are needed to run a short course leading to a level 2 certification, and anyone interested in singing up to the course, or anyone who may wish to volunteer, should contact Zoe on 01209 711191 or Sue on 07716032734.