Staff at a local social housing provider have raised over £2,300 for Cornwall Hospice Care through a variety of events.

Colleagues at Coastline Housing in Redruth held events throughout last year to support the local charity. From cake bakes to big breakfasts, a sports day to tough fitness challenges, people from across the company took part in lots of fun events.

They presented a cheque for the grand total of £2,318.46 to Cornwall Hospice Care’s head of fundraising, Oliver Hoare. He said: “A truly remarkable sum raised by our friends at Coastline Housing. I'd like to pass on a heartfelt thank you to all staff, families and friends for their wonderful support throughout the last year.

"We rely very heavily on donations to ensure we can continue providing care for patients living with life limiting illnesses and their families. Rest assured Coastline Housing has helped make a big difference to those whose lives we touch. Thank you."

Coastline Housing’s Liz Bracelin added: “Every year staff at Coastline Housing choose a charity to support. It’s been an especially rewarding 12 months as so many people in Cornwall are touched by Cornwall Hospice Care’s work. To be able to offer our support while joining in great events makes it all feel so worthwhile. Our regular dress-down days were very popular, and the first ever dog show held at the Miners Court Extra Care complex in Redruth proved to be real hit with animals and their owners.”