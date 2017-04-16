The St Aubyn Singers recently visited Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Little Harbour hospice in St Austell and following a tour of the facilities handed over a donation of £1,000.

The group sing mainly traditional and Cornish songs and have been great supporters of CHSW since 2007. In that time they have raised a total of £6,000 for the charity.

The Singers meet on Thursdays after 9pm in the St Aubyn Arms at Praze-an-Beeble, as they have since their formation in 2005. They say: “We just love to sing. We sing for three local charities and all the money raised from our performances goes to them and nothing is taken out for ourselves, not even for expenses.”

Mary Murfin, community fundraiser for CHSW, showed the singers around Little Harbour during one of its monthly open days. She said: “It was fantastic to be able to give a tour of Little Harbour to the St Aubyn Singers where their donation will make such a difference to the local children and families that we support. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this donation, we really do appreciate it.”

If you are interested in fundraising for CHSW visit chsw.org.uk/fundraising to find out more or call Little Harbour on 01726 871800.