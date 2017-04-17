Warm weather and the promise of chocolate led to a record turnout for Camborne and Redruth Lions Club's annual Easter egg hunt on Portreath beach on Sunday.

The weather for previous egg hunts has not been the best but this weekend the sun shone down on the Lions, children, parents and grandparents all out to have a good time.

At 1pm registration commenced and there was a very steady stream of people queuing to sign up right up to the start time of 2pm.

Lion Alan Hampton said: "The 13th Lions Easter Egg Hunt on Portreath was a fantastic outstanding success. The number 13 is unlucky for some but the Lions will, from now on, use it as a lucky number.

"The Lions had catered for 450 children to attend the dig and very soon after registration had started they realised that more chocolate was required to meet the demand.

"A new record for the children registering to dig was achieved and it was a fantastic sight to see 567 children digging in roped off arenas to find the hidden two golden coloured wooden eggs and 24 red coloured eggs. The finders of these eggs were rewarded with large Easter eggs and all participating children received a smaller egg."

The two golden eggs were won by Lilly Rose Bray from Illogan in the under-fives age group and

Riley Liddicoate from Helston in the five to 12 age group.

All proceeds on the day were for the Lions charity account, including money from a beach raffle and donations received for children’s books.

Lion President Viv Broadhurst said the day was a fantastic success and thanked everybody for supporting the event, the Lion helpers and especially the sponsors for their contributions, because without them the Lions would not have been able to hold the hunt.