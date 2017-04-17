Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Redruth which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Redruth Police asking for information following what they called "a nasty unprovoked attack" in the car park of Tesco in Tolgus Hill at about 2.30am on Friday, April 14.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim was assaulted by a group of males and has sustained serious injuries and is currently stable in hospital."

If you have any information please contact DC 17121 Katy Tucker at Devon and Cornwall police on 101 / 101@dc.police.uk quoting ref CR/27789/17. Information can also be passed anonymously to crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.