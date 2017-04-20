The British Red Cross is appealing for volunteers to help deliver a brand new service in Camborne and Redruth which will provide vital support to around 400 lonely and isolated local people.

The new service is being delivered through the Red Cross’ partnership with the Co-op and Camborne and Redruth are among the first of nearly 40 communities across the UK to benefit from this funding.

A study by the Co-op and the Red Cross published in December 2016 revealed epidemic levels of loneliness and social isolation in the UK, with over nine million people in the UK feeling always or often lonely. Camborne and Redruth were identified as an area where a particularly high number of people are in need of additional support.

The Red Cross’ new Community Connector service is launching in May and will offer direct, personalised support for people experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

Up to 20 volunteers from the area are needed to support the new service with a commitment of around two hours a week.

The volunteers will work directly with people affected by loneliness and social isolation. They will offer positive encouragement, practical help and emotional support depending on a person’s needs. They’ll identify and attend activities and services with the person they support in their local area, helping to build their confidence.

"We know how damaging loneliness and social isolation can be and so we’re calling on people in and around Camborne and Redruth to take action by giving just a few hours a week to volunteer to help," said Mike Adamson

chief executive at the British Red Cross. "Even a little amount of time can make a big difference."

For more information or to sign up visit redcross.org.uk/tackleloneliness.