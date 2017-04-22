A Cornish student will soon be patrolling the skies, after she was accepted into the Royal Artillery as an unmanned air systems operator.

Tasha St Leger, 18, passed the selection process with flying colours, and will now go on to start her training.

She had previous studied on the Military Academy course at Cornwall College Camborne, and earned a position in one of only two regiments in the British Army to use such operators.

Tasha said she chose to fly drones as she sees the technology as the future, and views it as important in warfare.

She said: "I am very happy as it’s taken a long time to get here and I’m finally going.

“I decided to join the Royal Artillery because it is the closest you can get as a female to being front line at the minute and I want to be very involved.

"I originally wanted to join as a light gunner but they changed my mind when I went up there and decided I wanted to fly UAS which are unmanned aircrafts.

“I chose the public services course because it gave me the skills I would need.

"I feel like this course has given me a lot more confidence speaking to military personnel, I had been working around them so much that when it came to my selection process it felt like I was just in my element.

“The course puts you through similar activities that you will be doing though the selection process and puts you into leadership roles so that when you go through it you have a rough idea of what you’re doing and that really helps.”