A historic site on the outskirts of Camborne has welcomed a new cafe as a wider redevelopment programme nears completion.

The Croust Hut welcomed hundreds of people as staff marked their opening with a special Easter themed event. The cafe was officially opened by Hester Marriott of the Headley Trust, and trust executive of the Sainsbury's Family Charitable Trust, who have donated a grant of £40,000 towards the museum’s redevelopment.

The redevelopment project benefitted from funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund’s Challenge Fund for Historic Buildings at Risk, Historic England and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, the Headley Trust and LEADER.

The launch event was enjoyed by people of all ages. Families with young children took part in arts and crafts workshops before exploring the historic mine site as part of a wider Easter egg hunt.

The Croust Hut, whose name is taken from the mid morning snack enjoyed in West Cornwall, proved to be popular as many guests retired to the new cafe to be among the first to experience the creative menu on offer.

"We’re very lucky to have a such a special location that really captures the best of Cornwall’s mining heritage.” said Laura Marshall, founder of The Croust Hut. "Our chef has been working on our new menu that really showcases the very best of Cornwall, all made with fresh, local produce.”

The cafe, positioned in its unique location on the historic King Edward Mine site, has been designed to offer guests a meeting point on the popular Great Flat Lode trail. It is conveniently located for cyclists, walkers and runners who wish to start and end the circular loop at King Edward Mine.

King Edward Mine museum hopes that the new addition will encourage more people to enjoy the historic landscape with their families and learn a little about Cornwall’s heritage along the way.

The Croust Hut Cafe is part of the larger regeneration of the King Edward Mine site. The mine’s regeneration will be revealed at its annual open day on Sunday, April 30, which boasts a packed programme. The event includes the operation of the historic Californian Stamps and the first live performance of a commissioned piece by critically acclaimed composer and musician Gareth Churcher.