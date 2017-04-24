A pioneering new programme is looking to harness the full potential of local communities in Cornwall to transform the experience of ageing and create a legacy for people in later life.

‘Transform Ageing’, which is supported by £3.65m in National Lottery funding from the Big Lottery Fund, is taking a community and design-led approach to enhancing people’s experience of ageing across the South West.

The programme aims to bring together people in later life, their friends and families, social entrepreneurs and health and care leaders to catalyse new ways of working. The programme will reframe and redefine the opportunities and challenges facing communities and stimulate innovative product and service solutions that will support a healthy and active later life.

Local communities across the county are being invited to participate in an event in Heartlands, Robinson’s Shaft, Dudnance Lane, Pool, TR15 3QY on today where they can share their thoughts and ideas. Those interested in participating can book a place at: http://www.designcouncil.org.uk/transform-ageing.

Transform Ageing is being delivered through a partnership led by Design Council, a leading authority on the use of strategic design to tackle major societal challenges, together with UnLtd, the Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs, the South West Academic Health Science Network and the Centre for Ageing Better. It is also being supported locally on the ground by Volunteer Cornwall.

Clare Devine, Executive Director for Architecture, Built Environment & Design at Design Council, said: “The UK is undergoing a demographic shift with potentially far reaching consequences for society, the economy and public service provision. A vastly improved life expectancy – one of the greatest triumphs of the previous century – looks set to be one of the great challenges of this one.

“A fresh approach is needed - one which unleashes real imagination and broad collaboration to design and develop innovative new solutions and reduce demand for services, tackle causes rather than symptoms and help people be better prepared for the opportunities and challenges of later life.

“Those in later life, their network of family, friends and carers have invaluable life experiences and insight. We need to draw on this to inspire innovative ideas for new products and services in those areas that most need them.’ Joe Ferns, UK Knowledge and Portfolio Director, Big Lottery Fund, said: “This valuable programme will create opportunities for people to better connect in the later years of life and shape the services available to them. We’re excited to see the positive outcomes the project will bring to transform perceptions of ageing, and enable people to lead longer, healthier and more fulfilled lives.”

Following the event in Pool, a series of design led workshops will be held to understand the opportunities in the community. Social entrepreneurs will respond to these locally identified opportunities and challenges and award funding is available to support the development and scaling of their ideas. The funding will also create a legacy in the form of a National Knowledge and Learning Network for communities to draw upon and apply the learnings and experience gained in the South West, including Cornwall.