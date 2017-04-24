The annual Trevithick Day celebrations are due to be held in Camborne this Saturday, and guests can expect an event even bigger than last year.

Alongside the usual parade of historic vehicles and steam locomotives, the event will also host music, food, and other sorts of entertainment.

On Friday guests will be entertained by Holman Climax Male Voice Choir, the Red River Singers on Saturday and the Rafidy Dumitz band on Sunday.

The Hotch Potch sTEAm Party performance area will be new to this years event, which is thrown every year to celebrate the life of Richard Trevithick.

Trevithick is one of Cornwall's most widely celebrated industrial engineers, and was born the son of a mine captain in 1771, roughly a mile from Dolcoath Mine.

Trevithick is best known for his high-pressure steam engine and the world's first working full-scale railway steam locomotive, and each year his life is remembered by a day of celebrations.

This year's new performance area, ran in association with Feast Cornwall and Camborne Town Council, will be on site from 11am onwards on April 29.

They will be providing an array of new activities to the day, including circus workshops, face painting, story telling and live acoustic music.

Alongside this Hotch Potch will also present some street theatre and performance acts across the town from Madam Matronic the human statue, Disparu Theatre with comedic acrobatics, This and That Performance with Cornish music and storytelling, Cousin Jack the Cornish miner stilt walker and Diablous Bruce - juggling extraordinaire.

Located just behind the square on Chapel Street, The sTEAm Party will this year be urging people to dress for the occasion, going back to the time of Mr Trevithick.