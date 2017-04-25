Year nine students from Camborne Science and International Academy travelled over 6,000 miles to Kyoto in Japan to experience a Global Summit, along with 11 other schools from across the world.

“It’s difficult to put into words how incredible the trip was," said English teacher Melloney Matheson. “From the moment of landing, we were absorbed into the energy, kindness and commitment of the Japanese culture.”

Molly Clemens, Max Hancock, Kerenza Piotrowicz and Lani Anthoney took part in the trip along with two teachers, travelling to hosts Ritsumeikan Junior High School - a school which CSIA has a strong relationship with having established a cultural exchange programme over many years.

Molly particularly enjoyed staying with her Japanese family saying: “The Global Summit was a once in a lifetime experience. My host family were amazing and Natsumi and her family did everything they could for me. It was a true privilege to be invited to the school and meet all the wonderful people and learn about their cultures.”

A whirlwind of activity from start to finish, students took part in various events throughout their visit which allowed them the opportunity to expand their awareness of a range of cultures and meet people from every corner of the globe. During the school days, students took part in lessons and workshops to submerge them into the culture of their host country.

“They learnt traditional Japanese games, challenged their science knowledge and tried their hand at some Japanese calligraphy,” added Mrs Matheson. “Our students also delivered a cultural workshop which included educating their Japanese friends on Brit-Pop, short speeches about our school and even a lesson on how to crimp a Cornish pasty.”

Students enjoyed a number of sightseeing trips to famous temples, enjoyed iconic green tea ice-cream and witnessed Japan’s inspiring architecture. Towards the end of the week, all students and staff from around the world visited Arashiyama – a beautiful district that is home to the famous bamboo groves.