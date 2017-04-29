The Carn Brea and Helston Swimming Club recently hosted its bi-annual Diddy Gala for it’s youngest swimmers who train in the Learn to Swim Squads.

Swimmers from as young as five conquered their nerves as they experienced swimming in a fully licensed, referee led gala. All swimmers had the chance to start their races from a starting block and then swim in accordance with FINA rules.

Youngsters waited patiently at the blocks as the referee commanded and started the races via the whistle. Swordfish level swimmers raced all strokes over 25m with the more advanced Dolphins having the opportunity to race over 50m.

"Maintaining a technically good stroke whilst swimming at speed and controlling nerves is always a tricky combination but all the swimmers shone through with some outstanding performances," said a club spokesman. "Medals were awarded for top three positions and Easter Egg rewards were enjoyed by all competitors.

"CBHSC would like to thank Carn Brea Leisure Centre and the officials, coaches, team managers, marshals and parents for their support on the evening – without this continued support we wouldn’t be able to host these events."

CBHSC currently have spaces available in their Learn to Swim and Swim School Squad (stages one to seven and eight to ten), email for details at enquiry.cbhsc@gmail.com.